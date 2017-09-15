Friend Of Eric Bolling’s Son Claims He Was On ‘Cocaine, Weed & Xanax’ The Night Before Death

So sad. Shortly after the tragic death of Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. was revealed, one of his college friends broke his silence on Sept. 15. The student claimed that Eric was partying and doing drugs the night before his passing.

Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. was sadly found dead at the age of 19 in his bed at his apartment located in Boulder, Colorado, on Sept. 8. Now a friend of Eric’s, 21-year-old Wayne Carter, is claiming that the economics student used drugs and partied the night before he died, but said he didn’t intentionally kill himself, during an interview with the DailyMail. Eric’s friend alleges that he was seen doing cocaine, weed and Xanax, noting how Eric’s allegedly been partying more than usual this summer. Wayne also said that Eric was taking to Snapchat to document his fun-filled bash, hours before his untimely death.

Eric Chase was reportedly having a hard time hearing the allegations about his father Eric Bolling, 54, and was “emotionally upset” and embarrassed about the stories surrounding him, according to TMZ. His dad and FNC parted ways after the former co-host of The Five allegedly sent lewd text messages to co-workers along with photos of his genitals. Wayne said Eric’s father meant the world to him and he’s always been so proud of his accomplishments. “He was very into his dad and looked up to his dad a lot,” Wayne said about Eric Chase. “I’m not saying his life choices revolved around his dad but his dad was a huge role model in his life. You’d go to a party and he was a cool guy but he’d be like, ‘Oh guys, do you know who my dad is?’ And we’d be like, “‘Yes Eric, we know who your dad is!'”

Wayne believes the rumors about his Eric’s dad were really getting to him. The college student claimed, “He wouldn’t tell me [direct] because he was so proud of his dad. But clearly inside, it was eating him up. I’ll put it like this – he was a partier. I don’t think he would have intentionally done it [killed himself]. But I definitely think he upped it once when he heard that news and that’s what caused his demise.” Wayne even mentioned how Eric was the life and soul of the party, revealing that women constantly fawned over him. Eric Chase was the only child of Eric and Adrienne Bolling, and they are overcome with grief after his passing. Fans hope they can find peace soon.

Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about these claims? Tell us, below!