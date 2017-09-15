17 Celebs Still Wearing Crop Tops In Fall: Kim Kardashian & More

The leaves are starting to fall, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to put your crop tops away. From Kim Kardashian to Ariel Winter and more stars, crop tops are

Crop tops are best known for making an appearance in everyone’s wardrobes starting in the spring when the weather warms up. This begs the question: when is it time to put the crop tops to bed and start snuggling into your cozy sweaters? Well, according to the seventeen celebs in our gallery, it’s definitely not fall. Now that Labor Day weekend has come and gone and stores are stocking up on Halloween candy and all things pumpkin, some stars — like Kim Kardashian — have decided that crop tops have an extended life. While this may seem weird to some, you have to remember that it’s still very warm in California where most stars reside. Plus, the weather in big cities like New York keeps fluctuating as Mother Nature figures out if she’s ready to go cooler semi-permanently until next year.

So, what celebs are still pulling off crop tops in the fall? As mentioned, Kim K. is killing it — especially during New York Fashion Week. And speaking of NYFW, Selena Gomez is another star who looked so cute in a crop top in September! She rocked a black crop top over jeans for her Coach event, choosing a more demure look than Kim’s high-cut top. Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Ashley Graham are a few more names that haven’t shied away from their crop top collection just yet. The best part? Everyone seems to have a different taste when it comes to picking the right crop top. Kim likes to go for a more revealing look, while Selena, Kourtney and even Kendall are a bit more covered up. So interesting!

