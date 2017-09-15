Nina Dobrev, Cardi B & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

On the heels of New York Fashion Week, so many celebs were out and about looking AMAZING this week. Get fashion inspo from Selena Gomez, Ashley Graham and more below!

It’s Friday, so it’s time for our list of the best dressed celebs of the week! At the Diamond Ball on Sept. 14, Cardi B looked like a princess in a sea foam green Christian Siriano creation. WOW. It was stunning and so big that a team of four assistants had to help her walk down the carpet! Cardi B ALMOST overshadowed Rihanna, but you know RiRi brought it as well! She wore a black high-low gown and TONS of Chopard diamonds! It was RiRi’s charity benefit after all, so you know she was the most-sought-after celeb in attendance.

Selena Gomez dressed down for the Coach Spring Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week. She wore patchwork, flared jeans, a black top and a tan leather jacket. She carried her very own bag she designed with Coach, called the Selena Grace, in “Selena White.” Katie Holmes wore a similar tan leather jacket at the Ralph Lauren fashion show, but she paired hers with gorgeous, gold sequin pants. LOVED that look! Jessica Chastain, the face of Ralph Lauren’s new fragrance WOMAN, showed up at his fashion show in a gorgeous cream-colored three-piece suit. Stunning!

Nina Dobrev rocked black pants and a white, ruffled top at the Marchesa fashion show on Sept. 13. She sat in the front row alongside celebs like Victoria Justice and Olivia Culpo. Actress Jennifer Lawrence continued to stun while promoting her movie mother! In New York on Sept. 13, she rocked a white chiffon ball gown by Dior — simply stunning. Yolanda Hadid looked ageless, while BRALESS, and wearing a teal jumpsuit on Sept. 12. Finally, we loved the sparkling, silver and black fringe pants Ashley Graham wore after she walked in the Michael Kors show.

HollywoodLifers, who was best dressed this week?