Brad Pitt Gushes Over Angelina Jolie’s New Film Despite Nasty Divorce — ‘It Is Her Best Work Yet’

Angelina Jolie, 42, and Brad Pitt, 53, have faced their fair share of ups and downs since their public split, but they both still want the best for each other. Angelina just put her heart and soul into her latest project First They Killed My Father and her estranged husband Brad couldn’t be more proud of her accomplishment. “Despite all the stress and tension between them, Brad is still very proud of Angelina’s latest film and thinks it is her best work yet,” an insider close to the actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He has seen it and he has been telling friends what a great job Angelina did on the film. He’s been very supportive of everything surrounding Angelina’s project.”

“He thinks her movie is great and is happy she is getting back to work and doing what she loves, which is acting,” our insider close to Brad revealed. First They Killed My Father is already receiving a ton of publicity, since the plot is inspired by the memoir written by Cambodian-born human rights activist Luong Ung. The movie will illustrate her life-changing experience as a young girl under the brutal rule of the Khmer Rouge. Angelina revealed that this flick is a passion project for her, since her son Maddox, 16, was born in Cambodia.

Angelina looked drop dead gorgeous while hitting the red carpet for the film on Sept. 11, rocking a glamorous beige gown in New York City. Her precious kids Maddox and Pax, 13, dressed to impress for the special occasion, after having helped their mother with the powerful flick. Maddox served as an executive producer and Pax did the still photography! Brad and Angelina’s other adorable kids Shiloh, 11, Zahara, 12, Knox and Vivienne, both 9, also came to show their support at the Director’s Guild Theater.

It’s been a tough year for both Brad and Angelina after she filed for divorce in Sept. 2016. The actress recently revealed that she put the whole family on “lockdown” to deal with their “difficult” situation in private. As they move on, “everything will be around the children,” she told PEOPLE. “I haven’t worked for over a year now because they needed me home. Everything was just stopped. I’m really sitting and talking with them because everything affects them. Every location, every type of project, I’m going to have to adjust it to however much they can handle.” Fans love how Brad and Angelina always make sure to put the kids first, no matter what’s going on in their lives.

