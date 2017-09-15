Blake Shelton Hoping For A Child With Gwen Stefani After Adam Levine’s Baby News

Now that Adam Levine has a second child on the way, his fellow ‘The Voice’ judge Blake Shelton is hoping that he’s next to become a dad. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the singer hopes he and Gwen Stefani will soon have big baby news.

Adam Levine, 38, is over the moon that wife Behati Prinsloo, 28, is pregnant with their second child. His fellow The Voice judge Blake Shelton, 41, is so stoked for his pal, but at the same time he’s just a little bit bummed that he and girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 47, still haven’t been able to conceive a child of their own. “Blake has so much love for Adam, he’s thrilled for him and Behati. Blake would never begrudge Adam this, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a part of him that’s envious. Blake wants kids and it hasn’t happened for him and Gwen yet. He’s wondering when it’s going to be his turn,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

While Blake and Gwen have been trying for a baby, Adam and Behati have had back to back pregnancies in quick order. Their daughter Dusty Rose turns one-year-old on Sept. 21, and from the Instagram selfie the Victoria’s Secret Angel posted announcing the new addition on Sept. 13, Behati is already quite far along with her sizable bump. See pics of Blake and Gwen, right here.

Don’t worry about Blake though, because he’s still got Gwen’s three kids from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale, 52, to help play dad with. “He’s not dwelling on it. He’s very happy with his life and with Gwen and the boys,” our insider adds. While we totally hope the country crooner and the No Doubt front woman finally get their wish of a child of their own, it’s so adorable to watch how much fun he has with Gwen’s sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9 and her littlest guy Apollo, three.

