Rob Kardashian Needs To ‘Stop Defaming’ Blac Chyna & Start ‘Working’ — Her Attorney Speaks

Blac Chyna’s lawyer has a LOT to say about Rob Kardashian, and she spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com to clarify the ‘false’ claims made about Dream’s mom in a recent report.

Rob Kardashian, 30, just got roasted by his ex, Blac Chyna‘s, attorney, Lisa Bloom. In an EXCLUSIVE statement to HollywoodLife.com, Lisa shared, “Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully coparent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along.” But, that’s just the beginning. Lisa also went on to “correct” what she calls “false statements” given to TMZ regarding the custody agreement, confirming that “Rob does not have ‘more than 50%’ custody” of their daughter, Dream. Yes, there’s more.

Lisa told us, “Chyna did not leave ‘Dream at home this weekend while she left to party.’ This is a false and outrageous statement. Like many working mothers, Chyna does sometimes leave her baby with a nanny while she goes to work.” Chyna’s attorney went on to say that, “Rob should stop defaming the mother of his child and instead should become accustomed himself to the concept of working for a living — something Chyna has always done before, during and after her relationship with him to support herself and her children.” Ouch. Despite their custody agreement, Lisa confirmed that, “This agreement does not resolve all disputes between Chyna and Rob.”

The good news? Lisa revealed that Chyna is taking the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, September 18, off the calendar. Why? “Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her,” the attorney explained. “She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur.”

