Beyonce’s Wardrobe Malfunction: Accidentally Flashes Spanx In Gown With Major Slit

It was a date night for JAY-Z and Beyonce at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball on Sept. 14! As they were leaving the event, though, Bey suffered a mini wardrobe malfunction when her dress flew up and fully revealed her Spanx!

Beyonce and JAY-Z coupled up for a rare appearance together at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball, and as always, they looked incredible! Bey rocked a gorgeous green dress for the event, which featured a plunging neckline and leg slit that went all the way up to the top of her thigh. The ensemble was super revealing, and with photographers snapping photos left and right, the singer wasn’t always able to get everything in place before her picture was taken. So, yes, that meant her black Spanx were on display quite a bit as she entered and exited the bash!

Of course, Beyonce pulled it off like a pro, keeping a smile on her face and continuing to look radiant despite the slight wardrobe malfunction. She paired the green dress with thick, black, open-toed heels, and wore her blonde hair in curls. Meanwhile, Jay looked quite dapper in a standard tuxedo, and they were the definition of #RelationshipGoals as they posed for photos inside. This was the pair’s first official event together since they welcomed their twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, on June 14, and they looked totally relieved and carefree on the night out!

Beyonce has clearly wasted no time getting her body back after giving birth, and has been showing off her incredible figure in various outfits since she returned to social media in July. She’s also taken time out of her busy life to support her hometown of Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, and even visited the city to meet with victims and volunteer at a food bank just last week. Is there anything this woman can’t do!?

