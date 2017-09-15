Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Pose Without Underwear In Super Seductive Fashion Ads

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are spreading their legs in a super sexy and revealing campaign for Alexander Wang’s Fall 2017 fashion line. Do you love these images or are they a little too much? CLICK to see the pics!

Well, this is one way to bring attention to a brand! Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid model Alexander Wang‘s collection with their legs wide open and just purses covering their private parts. The campaign was revealed online on Sept. 15 and everyone was SHOCKED — the girls are not wearing underwear! The new, extremely provocative images were shot at the abandoned RKO Hamilton Theatre in Harlem, New York. Kendall and Bella slouch in the destroyed seats, wearing lace thigh-highs, black satin dresses, and studded heels. In some of the less racy campaign images, Kendall models a leather and fringe skirt with a black button down shirt, and black leather pants in another. Bella appears in one image topless, standing with five other models, wearing tights that read “No after party.”

The campaign was shot by Juergen Teller and can we just say, omigod. This is definitely one of the raciest shoots Kendall has ever done, and she’s also the face of La Perla lingerie! Wowsa! Kendall and Bella both walked in the Spring / Summer 2018 Alexander Wang fashion show, which was held on Sept. 9 in Brooklyn, New York. There, they rocked “lived-in, textured hair” by stylist Guido. The new campaign photos feature the girls with messy waves and rock-n-roll smokey eyeliner. Sexy and seductive! See more pics from the campaign here.

HollywoodLifers, do you love this Alexander Wang campaign?