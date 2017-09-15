Angelina Jolie Stuns In Strapless Dress & Proudly Shows Off Kids On Red Carpet In NYC

Angelina Jolie stepped out in NYC, Sept. 14, for the premiere of her new film ‘First They Killed My Father’, and she made it a family affair! She walked the red carpet with her children, and her father, Jon Voight, made a rare appearance!

Angelina Jolie, 42, has always made sure to include her children when it comes to her moments in the spotlight. And, when she hit the red carpet in NYC for her new film, First They Killed My Father, Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8, were by her side! The actress stunned in a strapless, grey dress that showed off her amazing back tattoos. Rocking a bold red lip and yellow flower in her hair, Angie appeared to be in good spirits despite the difficult year she’s had. And, it looks like she and father, Jon Voight, 78, are on the up and up since he joined Angie and the kids on the carpet! See the full image of her dress, below!

The family’s red carpet appearance came after Angie brought the kids to a Sept. 11 premiere of the film — which hits Netflix on Friday, Sept. 15. Even then, the family were all smiles while they celebrated Angie’s big night. And, as you may know, it’s also been an exciting time for her son, Maddox, who served as an executive producer on the film. The teen humbly spoke about his experience of working alongside his mom. “I was trying to help wherever I could,” he told People. Maddox discussed filming the project in his native Cambodia, and revealed what he loves most about the people there. “They’re calm, relaxed, and when they want to do something wild, they do it — much like me in a way,” he explained, adding, “I’m proud to be Cambodian.” The young star even told the mag that he prepared for his job on set by watching documentaries and even helping with script writing.

Angie even gushed about how she knew her son was ready to take on the job of executive producer. “Mad knows himself very well and if he said he was ready, I knew he knew,” she said with confidence. “He goes back and forth [to Cambodia] a lot, but this would be over four months of just being in the country, really reading, listening, learning and absorbing all things about his culture and country [including] the very, very dark parts.”

Angie directed First They Killed My Father, a project based on her friend Loung Ung’s memoir about surviving the Khmer Rouge genocide in Cambodia.

The actress has been traveling a ton with kids since she and ex, Brad Pitt, 53, split in Sept. 2016. Also in the interview, Angie discussed her tumultuous split with the actor, which led to a nasty custody battle. Angie admitted that in order to deal with the “difficult times,” she put her entire family on “lockdown” so they could handle everything in private. However, fast-forward to one year after the split, and Angie is back in the spotlight and getting stronger every day.

“I have had my ups and downs. I guess I am a little bit stronger,” Angelina told People. “We all have our difficult times, but as a mother you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids. They are going through their formative years and everything else comes second to that.”

HollywoodLifers, did you see Brad and Angie’s split coming?