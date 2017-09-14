Francia Raisa: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Who Donated Her Kidney To Selena Gomez

Francia Raisa is a hero. The gorgeous actress saved Selena Gomez’s life by giving the ‘Fetish’ singer one of her kidneys. Here’s everything you need to know about Francia. She starred on one of your fave teen dramas!

1. Francia Raisa, 29, and Selena Gomez, 25, met in 2008. They’ve been BFFs ever since. In a 2013 interview with Latina, Francia revealed that she met Selena when Disney and ABC Family (now Freeform) had the stars of their shows to go the Children’s Hospital. “Selena and I were in the same group and we just clicked,” Francia said. Their bond is truly unbreakable. When Selena announced via Instagram that she’d had a kidney transplant on Sept. 14, she called Francia her “beautiful friend” and her “sis.”

2. Francia rose to fame on The Secret Life Of The American Teenager. She starred alongside Shailene Woodley, 25, in the hit Freeform show. Francia played Adrian Lee over the course of the show’s 5 seasons. She also co-starred with Hayden Panettiere, 28, and Solange Knowles, 31, in the 2006 movie Bring It On: All or Nothing. She played Solange’s BFF Leti.

3. She dated former ‘SYTYCD’ choreographer Shane Sparks for 3 years! The couple dated from 2006 to 2009. Francia was also linked to former 90210 star Matt Lanter, 34, but Francia denied the rumors in a 2009 interview.

4. Francia is a strong supporter of DACA. Following President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was making moves to end the program that’s protected nearly 800,000 individuals who were brought to the United States illegally as children from deportation, Francia posted a heartfelt Instagram message. Her Sept. 5 message read: “Dreamers do not cause crime, and do not take jobs away from others. DACAS serve in the military, die for this country, respect the flag. They are Americans every day. It’s time to unite now more than ever. A peliar! A peliar! A peliar!”

5. She’s returning to the Freeform family very soon! The Secret Life of The American Teenager has been off the air since 2013, and we’ve missed seeing Francia on Freeform. She has recently joined the cast of the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish, which will premiere in 2018.

