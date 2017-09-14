Selena Gomez Steps Out Looking Happy & Healthy On Film After Revealing Kidney Transplant — See Pics

Looking good, Sel! Just hours after revealing her kidney transplant to the world, Selena Gomez went back to work in New York City looking better than ever.

Selena Gomez, 25, is not letting her emotional health news get the best of her. On Thursday morning, September 14, the young singer/actress hit the streets of New York City where she is currently filming a new movie with Woody Allen. With very little makeup and her hair pulled back into a ponytail, Selena looked the picture of health as she was all smiles on the movie set. This was the first time that Selena was spotted after sharing that she had a kidney transplant over the summer, which she bravely did on Instagram for her 126 million followers. Needless to say, all of Selena’s fans from all over the world are so proud of her for revealing her struggle — and so are we!

In the post, Selena credited her longtime best friend, Francia Raisa, for donating her kidney. This generous, life-changing action by Francia likely saved Selena’s life, especially since it’s being reported that she suffered kidney failure before the transplant. “And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” Selena wrote. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.” One of the pictures shared by Selena from her transplant shows Francia and Selena holding hands in the hospital, both of them laying in their own separate beds. Selena also shared a picture of the scar on her abdomen, which runs above her hip and then dips down as it goes across her stomach.

