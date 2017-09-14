Rihanna Shows Off Her Amazing Legs & Cleavage In Dramatic Black Gown At Diamond Ball

Rihanna looked drop dead gorgeous at her black tie charity event The Diamond Ball, held in New York City on Sept. 14. Get the details on her amazing outfit here!

Rihanna looked STUNNING at The Diamond Ball in NYC. She was very goth-chic in a black gown with a billowing train but short front that showed off her long legs and tons of cleavage. She wore her hair parted down the middle and cascading down her back. She totally dazzled wearing a diamond necklace from the “Rihanna Loves Chopard” collection, plus a pair of diamond stud earrings, a choker necklace, two diamond rings, and bracelets all from the “High Jewelry Collection.” Her makeup highlighted her eyes with lots of lashes and smokey shadow, while a dark nude color made her lips pop. So gorgeous! SCROLL DOWN TO SEE PIC.

The black tie event took place at Cipriani Wall Street and was hosted by Dave Chapelle. Kendrick Lamar and Calvin Harris performed at the major event, which raises money for the CLF foundation. According to a press release: “The Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) was founded in 2012 by Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. CLF supports and funds groundbreaking and effective education, health and emergency response programs around the world.” Click to see pics of the star-studded event.

Rihanna is having pretty much the best week ever. She kicked off New York Fashion Week by hosting a party on September 7 to launch her Fenty Beauty line (I was there!) and the products were met with amazing reviews. At the event, Rihanna wore a bright yellow Oscar de la Renta creation that was really spectacular. She had to keep telling people to get off her long train as she walked around the party! On September 10, she took over Park Avenue in NYC for her Fenty x Puma show, where hot models Kaia Gerber and Joan Smalls modeled her fab fashions. Again, a home run event.

At the Fenty x Puma show, Rihanna had professional motocross bikers perform tricks for the audience and then she took her final “bow” on the back of a bike, as she rode around the auditorium. When Rihanna does anything, she does it BIG!

