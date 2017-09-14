Nas celebrated his 44th birthday on in New York City on Sept. 13, and he had a very special guest by his side — Nicki Minaj was totally caught cozying up to the hip-hop star while he was presented with his cake!

It’s been quite a few weeks since Nicki Minaj and Nas had us wondering about their relationship status, but they fueled romance rumors once again at his birthday party on Sept. 13. A video from the bash shows Nas as he’s being given his birthday cake, and Nicki is right there in the shot, too, giving him a huge hug. The two have their arms wrapped around each other as the cake is placed on the table, and Nicki excitedly starts dancing right next to her rumored man as he goes to blow out the candles. Hmmm….

Rumors of a relationship between these rap stars began in mid-March, and were re-ignited in May, when they were photographed looking pretty intimate on a dinner date. That month, Nicki confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres that the pair indulges in sexy sleepovers, but admitted that, at that point, they hadn’t had sex. “I’m celibate,” she laughed. “I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men. But I might make an exception to the rule for him because he’s so dope.” Just six months before the interview, Nicki went through a pretty bitter breakup from Meek Mill.

Things seemed to fizzle out between these two as the summer went on, and fans even speculated that they were dissing each other on social media. However, they definitely seem to be back in one another’s good graces these days — although it’s still unclear whether or not Nicki lifted her vow of celibacy for Nas!

