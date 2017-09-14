New music from Nick Jonas is here! The singer dropped his first solo song since 2016 on Sept. 14, and it’s (no surprise) amazing. Take a listen to ‘Find You’ right here!

The next era of Nick Jonas is here! More than a year after the June 2016 release of his album, Last Year Was Complicated, Nick released a brand new song called “Find You” on Sept. 14 — and we’re already obsessed. The track features the 24-year-old sounding quite mature, and super sexy as always.

Fans started guessing that new music from Nick would be coming when he cryptically posted three photos of random sand dunes, with no caption, on Instagram Sept. 9. Then, on Sept. 11, he gave us another clue by posting a photo of himself amidst the sand piles with the caption, “FIND YOU.” It was immediately speculated that a new song called “Find You” would be coming sometime in the future, and on Sept. 12, he confirmed that Sept. 14 would be the release date. And now, here we are!

After the Jonas Brothers split in 2013, Nick embarked on his own career, releasing his first solo album, Nick Jonas, on Nov. 10, 2014. After breaking up with Olivia Culpo in the spring of 2015, he was re-inspired to get back into the studio, which is when he recorded Last Year Was Complicated, although it didn’t come out until a year after the breakup. The album helped Nick gain much more critical acclaim, and he got us excited about his music once again earlier this year with the track “Remember I Told You.” Now, we’re even more stoked about what else is to come!

