Nas & Nicki Minaj FaceTime Every Day To Keep Their New Romance Hot

It looks like Nicki Minaj and Nas might be together after all! Nicki was all over the legendary rapper at his big birthday party on Sept. 13, and a new report claims that even when they’re apart, they’re in constant contact via texting and FaceTime!

Nicki Minaj, 34, and Nas, 44, might be more hot and heavy than we thought! TMZ reports that the pair actually texts and FaceTimes on a daily basis, according to a source close to the pair. The duo is super busy and can’t see each other as much as they would like to, so they rely on technology to stay close even when the distance is farther than they’d like. Click here for pics of the adorable pair.

The report comes after the power couple surprised fans by reuniting in a big way at Nas’ 44th birthday party on Sept. 13. Nicki was all over the birthday boy, and he even kept his arms wrapped around her while he was presented with his birthday cake. The duo couldn’t keep their eyes or hands off each other, and they looked so happy! In a pic posted to Nicki’s Insta, they linked arms and posed with another famous couple, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats, and Nicki wished him a “HBD” complete with several heart emojis. Aww!

Fans first started to wonder if Nicki and Nas were together in March, when the rumor mill said they were getting cozy. They seemed to confirm the news in May by posting a cuddly pic together at Nas’ restaurant. Then, later that month, Nicki told Ellen DeGeneres that she has “sleepovers” with Nas. They also reunited at the NBA Awards, but they posed for a pic with Drake so that was awkward. Since then there wasn’t much movement, so people just assumed they’d split, or maybe never dated to begin with. Now, it looks like they’ve been together the whole time! Plus, TMZ says that they’ve met us in both LA and Miami to keep the romance alive. Good luck you crazy kids!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by Nas and Nicki’s romance? Let us know!