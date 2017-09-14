Lady Gaga Hospitalized With ‘Severe Pain’: Cancels Show After Fibromyalgia Diagnosis

Our thoughts are with Lady Gaga as she battles ‘severe physical pain,’ which landed her in the hospital. She revealed the devastating news on Sept. 14, that she was forced to cancel her Rock in Rio show.

Lady Gaga, 31, has been hospitalized with “severe physical pain” that she warned fans, on Sept. 14, was not just any “wear and tear.” The singer had to cancel her Rock in Rio performance — set for Friday, Sept. 15 — due to her health issues, which she admitted “impacted her ability to perform.” Gaga took to Twitter on Thursday [Sept. 14], where she sent out numerous heartfelt messages to her fans. “Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough 2 come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now,” she first notified fans around 2 PM EST. A series of three other tweets followed.

The second read: “I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon.” Gaga’s third tweet, in the form of a typed note, gave her followers a little more insight into her health issues. “Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform,” the note, which appeared to be drafted from a member of her team, began. “As a result, she sadly must withdraw from this Friday’s Rock in Rio performance. Lady Gaga is under the care of expert medical professionals. She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their support and understanding.” The message is below.

Gaga appeared to have gotten a hold of her phone amidst her hospitalization, where she tweeted to her beloved “Little Monsters” once more. “I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I’m in severe pain,” she explained, adding, “I’m in good hands w/ the very best doctors”. The tweet is below.

I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

Gaga’s medical stay comes after she revealed her fibromyalgia diagnosis — a chronic illness which causes muscle pain, fatigue, sleep issues, and more — on Sept. 12. The singer took to Twitter, where she confessed that the heavily questioned doctor’s visit highlighted in her upcoming Netflix documentary, Five Foot Two, is about her painful chronic illness.

The singer’s hospitalization also comes after she tweeted that she irritated her condition by icing her body instead of applying heat. However, she has not confirmed that her hospitalization is related to her fibromyalgia diagnosis. “Thought ice helped # Fibromyalgia. I was wrong & making it worse. Warm/Heat is better. Electric Heated Blanket, Infrared Sauna, Epsom Baths.”

Our thoughts are with Lady Gaga as she deals with her health issues and we wish her a speedy recovery.

