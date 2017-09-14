Kylie Jenner Is Unrecognizable With Icy Blonde Hair In Promo Pics — Better Than Kim Kardashian?

WHO IS THAT? We did a major double take when we saw Kylie Jenner promoting her latest Kylie Cosmetics — these new pics show her super tan, with lighter brows and icy, platinum hair. Do you love or loathe this look?

Who is this girl? Kylie Jenner posted three photos on the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram on Sept. 13, and it seriously took us a MINUTE to even realize it was her! She looks SO different with icy blonde hair and tan skin. We know she is partial to switching up her hair color but it’s really her makeup that makes her look so different. Her normally dark eyebrows are softer and lighter — almost gray. Her skin is super tan, and she’s wearing barely any makeup. Her freckles are showing and she looks amazing!

“Penelope Matte Launches This Friday at 3pm pst,” Kylie wrote, modeling a pink shade of lipstick. “Mink” is a dark aubergine and “Bubble” is a lavender shade. Kylie’s platinum hair in the photos was styled by wig-master Toyko and her makeup was done by Ariel Tejada. Ariel wrote on Instagram, “Skin!!!! Baby!!!! ✨🌟 @kyliejenner” Glowing!!” and elaborated to a fan question, writing that Kylie was wearing, “No foundation just cream bronzer, a lot of liquid highlighter and spot concealing 😘😘”. She looks absolutely amazing.

Ariel has been the makeup artist behind all of Kim Kardashian’s New York Fashion Week looks, as she’s been parading around town with long, blonde hair. It’s obvious he has a talent for doing makeup on blondes, natural or not! So who works the blonde hair and tan skin combo better? Kim or Kylie?

HollywoodLifers, did you even recognize Kylie Jenner with platinum hair?