Katie Holmes So Grateful Suri Has ‘Strong Male Role Model’ In Jamie Foxx After Tom Cruise Divorce

While Tom Cruise may not be in his daughter Suri’s life as much as mom Katie Holmes would like, we learned exclusively Katie isn’t sweating it. After all, Suri has Katie’s BF Jamie Foxx as a strong male figure in her life!

Tom Cruise, 55, has reportedly gone over 1,458 days without seeing his and Katie Holmes, 38, 11-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, according to In Touch magazine. That’s four years! But while Katie apparently wishes this wasn’t the case, the actress isn’t too concerned because Suri still has solid men role models in her life. One of them being her boyfriend Jamie Foxx, 49. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb moms with their kids.

“Suri’s extremely close to her grandfather — Katie’s dad — and she’s also got Jamie in her life now as another strong male role model,” a source close to Katie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It might not be exactly perfect as far as how much involvement Tom has in Suri’s life, but Katie doesn’t feel like her daughter is lacking.” The last time Suri and Tom were seen together was back in Aug. of 2012 — just a few months after he and Katie split. They were photographed in Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Since then however, there have been no sightings of the two together.

“Does Katie wish Suri could see her dad more often? Absolutely,” our insider said. “But she tries not to make a big deal about it because the last thing she wants is for Suri to pick up on any negativity.” Plus, Katie totally seems to have the whole supermom thing down pat. “She’s so hands on with Suri and doesn’t do anything unless she think it’s what’s best for Suri,” the source added. And apparently, the actress thinks being around Jamie is a positive thing for her daughter. After all, the couple finally confirmed their relationship earlier this month after keeping it on the DL for four years!

“Katie is attracted to Jamie partly because he is so caring to her daughter Suri,” another insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Jamie treats Suri like one of his own daughters and is always singing silly songs to her and making her laugh and smile.” And for the 11-year-old, the feelings are mutual! “Suri thinks Jamie is really funny and she loves when he is around.” Aw!

