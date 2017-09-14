Justin Bieber Posts Pic Of Squad Member Karlie Kloss Wearing His Merch: Will Taylor Swift Be Upset?

Sept. 13 may go down as the day that Karlie Kloss lost her Taylor Swift squad member card! Justin Bieber (an enemy of Tay’s) posted a pic of Karlie wearing his merch. Uh-oh!

Justin Bieber, 23, totally just stirred the pot, ladies and gentlemen! On Sept. 13, the Biebs posted a pic to Instagram of Karlie Kloss, 25, rocking some of his (cancelled) Purpose World Tour merchandise. If it was any other celeb we’d be like,”Oh, cool, another Belieber!” However, this particular supermodel is in Taylor Swift‘s squad and let’s just say that there is some “bad blood” between Tay and the Biebs! So, if you can put two and two together, you will see why we are a little bit nervous that Karlie may soon be eliminated from Tay’s squad!

Of course, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel is obviously allowed to wear whatever she pleases. But with Taylor’s new album Reputation (a compilation fans already assume is riddled with diss tracks) dropping on Nov. 10, we don’t know if the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer is in a very forgiving mood these days. Wearing an enemy like Justin’s merch may be just the kind of thing that would upset Taylor. Or maybe not, if she at least tries to “shake it off.”

Tay and Karlie have been close pals for a long time now. The model has even grabbed multiple coveted invitations to Tay’s annual Fourth of July bash at her vacation home in Rhode Island! We would hate for something like this to kill that beautiful friendship. But who knows what Karlie might make Taylor do now!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Karlie’s decision to rock Justin’s merch or Justin’s decision to share the pic? Do you think either one was in the wrong? Do you think Karlie’s relationship with Tay will be ruined? Let us know below!