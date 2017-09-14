Kaia Gerber Vs. Kendall Jenner — Who Was The Top Model At New York Fashion Week?

Kaia is coming for Kendall! Cindy Crawford’s mini-me daughter took Spring 2018 NYFW by storm — did she de-throne Kendall Jenner as the model of the moment? Tell us what you think.

Kaia Gerber, 16, hit the runway for her first New York Fashion Week in September 2017, modeling designs from Spring / Summer 2018 collections. Cindy Crawford‘s look-a-like daughter made her runway debut in the Calvin Klein show on September 7, and that was just the start of a busy week for the hot new model. She continued on to open the Alexander Wang show on September 9, and rocked a colorful look at Rihanna’s Fenty X Puma show. She hit the glitter runway at Coach on Sept. 13, and finally, closed the Marc Jacobs show, which was the final big show of the season.

Kaia also attended parties and events, looking stunning in a shimmering, silver Aadnevik dress at the Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS Party. The extravagant party was thrown at the Plaza Hotel in NYC and was sponsored by Infor, Laura Mercier, Stella Artois, Fujifilm and Swarovski. Guests sipped on Belvedere vodka and Moët & Chandon champagne — but not underage Kaia, of course.

Kendall, 21, had an equally big week. She hit the Tom Ford runway alongside BFF Gigi Hadid on September 7 and also walked in the Alexander Wang show in Brooklyn. She modeled a ball gown at Ralph Lauren‘s Westchester, New York “garage” show and finished the week strong by walking in both Michael Kors and Marc Jacobs. Kendall wore a stunning black and sheer Dolce & Gabbana dress at the Harper’s BAZAAR party. Kendall was also honored by The Daily Front Row, receiving the “Fashion Icon of the Decade” award on September 8. A HUGE honor.

HollywoodLifers, scroll through the pics of the two models and tell us, who was the queen of New York Fashion Week?