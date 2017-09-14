Kourtney Kardashian & Justin Bieber Attend Same Church Service Again: Awkward Run-In?

These two just can’t stay away from church — even if it means risking an awkward run-in! Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were photographed at the same service AGAIN on Sept. 13…but did they interact?

It’s been more than a year since Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Justin Bieber’s fling fizzled out, but they still run in the same circles. The famous duo proved that once again on Sept. 13 by attending the same Hillsong Church service in Beverly Hills. Justin showed up in a casual outfit of khaki shorts, a blue t-shirt, and black Givenchy sandals with shin-high blue socks. Meanwhile, Kourtney went with her pal, Larsa Pippen, wearing high-waisted, light-wash jeans with a white t-shirt and black booties.

From the photos of Kourtney and Justin outside the venue, it does not appear that they attended the service together, but it’s unclear if they ran into each other or interacted inside. Luckily, if they did see each other, it probably wasn’t too awkward — after all, this isn’t the first time recently that they both went to a Hillsong service on the same night. In mid-August, after Kourtney returned to California following a wild vacation with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24, she and Justin were once again photographed heading to the service, albeit separately. Then, just days after that, Kourtney actually took Younes with her to Hillsong while Justin was also there, which would’ve probably provided the most awkward run-in of all!

Justin and Kourtney have never confirmed their relationship, but it was widely rumored that they were hooking up around the end of 2015 and beginning of 2016. It seems like things never got too serious between them, though, so hopefully they’re able to keep things friendly now that Kourtney’s clearly moved on!

