Jennifer Aniston, 48, Shows Off Sexy Cleavage & Toned Body For ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’

How on earth can this woman be 48 years old? Jennifer Aniston looks more gorgeous than ever on the October cover of ‘Harper’s BAZAAR.’ Find out her wellness and beauty secrets below!

Interviewed by Amy Sedaris for Harper’s BAZAAR, Jennifer Aniston looks absolutely stunning in the shoot, wearing beautiful gowns by Balmain, Louis Vuitton and Michael Kors. The dresses show off her FABULOUS figure, and she’s even showing off some cleavage! The photos are super sexy yet tasteful. Jen opens up about her healthy and beauty routine, thankfully, because we need to copy everything she does ASAP!

“Vitamins. Vitamins. Vitamins. I take a lot of vitamins, I’m not going to lie,” Jen says. “It changes all the time because someone will say, ‘Oh, my God, you don’t take activated charcoal?’ Then you go down a Googling hole to understand the benefits of that, or turmeric or dandelion for water retention. Now I’m doing apple cider vinegar in the morning.” She continued: “I can’t keep up [with trends]. My dream is to open a wellness center. I have a fantasy where you have this beautiful space with facialists, rotating workouts, meditation classes, and a café with recipes that are healthier versions of delicious foods so you’re not deprived. I’m working on it in my brain. Not to sound all woo-woo, but if you go out into the world with inner peace, you’re more joyful. There’s a life’s-too-short policy that I now have with my work; no negative Nancies.”

She also spoke about her newest fragrance, Jennifer Aniston Luxe: “There’s a whole art of perfume-making. Like the group they call the nose. This feels clichéd, but they happen to be Frenchmen with noses that are very sensitive to smell. You’re like an alchemist. There was this oil, hair serum, and candle that I love, and it was fun to bring those scents together… There’s wood, smokier notes, and some citrusy, lavender, floral-y scents.”

Although Jen says she isn’t a fan of sunscreen, (“I just don’t like the feel of it,”) she does say she’s taking a break from tanning and that she’s more apt to get a spray tan these days. For this stunning shoot, her hair was styled by Chris McMillan and her makeup was done by Gucci Westman.

