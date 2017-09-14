Is Javi Marroquin Dating Fellow ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus After Vicious Kailyn Lowry Split?

Shocking new romance alert! Is Javi Marroquin secretly dating his Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus? Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband sets the record straight!

OMG! Javi Marroquin, 24, and Briana DeJesus, 23, might just start dating soon, as Javi tells RadarOnline in a Sept. 14 interview. “I would be open to dating Briana,” he reveals of his Teen Mom 2 co-star, “She’s a really cool girl. Her whole family is awesome. She’s really beautiful. We text back and forth. We’ll see what happens.”

Ooh, sounds like he’s getting ready to make a move! As for when the big date is happening? “I’m sure we’ll hang out,” Javi adds, “I’ll take her out somewhere. We’ll see.” Cryptic, but we get it. These things take time!

Some of you may be asking — what about Javi’s girlfriend Lauren Comeau, who he was happily dating as of July of this year? “I love Lauren, but unfortunately it didn’t work out,” Javi shares with the outlet, confirming that they have split. “I’m learning not everyone wants the attention. Dating someone on a TV show is tough. I think Lauren had a hard time adjusting to that and I had a hard time understanding that.” Fair enough!

One thing’s for sure: Javi’s ex Kailyn Lowry, 25, is a distant memory. “It was ugly, it was nasty…[but I] learned a lot of new things and applied them to today’s life,” Javi tells Radar of their breakup. There you have it!

HollywoodLifers, do you want Javi and Briana to date? Tell us if you think they make a good couple!