Caila Quinn & Jack Stone Are Not Dating, Despite Reports

We all knew ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is the perfect place to find love, but Caila Quinn and Jack Stone weren’t even on the same season! HollywoodLife.com just spoke exclusively with Jack about his future with Bachelor Nation, and his answer may surprise you.

HollywoodLife.com spotted Caila Quinn, 25, and Jack Stone, 32, arriving together to Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers Party on Sept. 12, so we all knew the rumors were coming. The day after the party, a source told The Morning Breath podcast that they pair were actually dating! However, HollywoodLife.com can confirm that the pair are not together, but are just represented by the same people. In fact, they hadn’t even met until that night.

“Seeing some of the most stylish people in the world [at NYFW] is definitely a surreal experience,” Jack told us in an exclusive interview on the red carpet, adding that now that he’s starred on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, he’s ready for the next step in life. “I want to settle back into real life. I definitely don’t intend to ride The Bachelor wave forever. Right now, I’m just getting back into what real life is.“

While he only had 11 days on the island to find love, he left alone. “Hopefully by the end of Paradise, people saw someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously, is a fun guy, and just really normal,” he told us. “Sometimes if you’re too normal of a person, it’s not always the best thing for reality TV. Maybe I’m just too dang normal.”

So, would he ever do the show again? “I would have to have some major convincing at this point,” he said, before adding, “but you never know.” Well, maybe next year, Jack!

