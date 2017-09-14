Heidi Klum, 44, Spotted With Lewis Hamilton, 32, On Date After Reported Vito Schnabel Split

Has Heidi Klum traded in one cougar cub for another? After rumors that she and Vito Schnabel split, the 44-year-old supermodel was spotted having dinner and partying with British racing playboy Lewis Hamilton. See the pics!

Well, well, well, what do we have here? A new report from People on Sept. 13 claims that Heidi Klum, 44, and her boyfriend of three years Vito Schnabel, 31, are “taking time apart.” Now, we might have a reason why! Photos from Sept. 9 show that The AGT judge was having a ball with another young hottie, Lewis Hamilton, 32, in New York City. The duo was hanging out at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party, and they must have hit it off because they grabbed dinner together afterwards! See pics from the party, here.

The pair certainly looked comfy together, goofing off and holding each other for a pic at the event. After leaving dinner, Heidi was absolutely beaming, even though there was no obvious PDA or hand-holding. Lewis looked more aloof in the pics, but seemed to have a little smirk. The duo even looked like a trophy couple in matching metallic outfits! Heidi wore a silver mini dress that showed off her mile-long legs with a big gold belt, while Lewis rocked a shiny burgundy bomber jacket. What a chic pair!

Lewis is known as kind of a playboy in Hollywood. The professional British racecar driver has been linked to several of high-profile women, including Rita Ora, Nicole Scherzinger, Winnie Harlow, Sofia Richie, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, and Barbara Palvin. So if Heidi is just looking for a fun rebound, he’s a perfect guy. However, if she wants a relationship… maybe better to steer clear!

