Too cute! Cardi B needed a little help getting her dress into the 2017 Diamond Ball! The hip-hop star had 4 assistants helping her along! Check out the cute video!

Rihanna‘s, 29, 3rd Diamond Ball is underway and the stars are coming out in droves! Among them is the lovable Cardi B, 24, who did not arrive alone! The rapstress was guided through the throng by 4 assistants who were looking after her flowing light green gown as she made her entrance! As for Cardi herself, she was beaming while showing off her ample cleavage in the sexy, off-the-shoulder number! Check out her look right here!

While making her way down the red carpet, our very own Jenna Lemoncelli told Cardi: “It’s your world, we’re just living in it!” Her response? “Oh well, you know what saying, my world is small and gangster.” Too cute for words! Also on hand at the event was RiRi herself, Emily Ratajkowski, 26, Lil Kim, La La Anthony, 38, and loads more! The night of glamour will raise money for the Clara Lionel Foundation in LA, which works to improve impoverished communities around the globe. It’s first year, they raised $3 million.

Dying for new tunes from the rapper? Word has it, Cardi is working on something special with one of your favorite artists! Quavo, 26, recently spilled the beans that she is recording with Migos! No words! “Cardi‘s going to be on Culture 2…just wait on it,” he told TMZ! This feels like a collab made in heaven! Cardi has opened for Migos loads of times and she’s been dating Offset all this year! The better question is: how didn’t these guys team up earlier!? Cannot. Wait.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU loving Cardi’s entrance at the Diamond Ball as much as us?! Think it’s a bit too much? Tell us your thoughts below!