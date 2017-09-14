BTS & The Chainsmokers Sang ‘Closer’ Together & It’s Pretty Much The Most Important Thing Ever

Just when we thought ‘Closer’ couldn’t get better, BTS joined The Chainsmokers onstage in Seoul, Korea on Sept. 13. Immediately, 11,000 fangirl hearts exploded and you’ll see why!

K-Pop superstar group BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V and Jungkook) The Chainsmokers’ concert for a “Closer” singalong at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium, and it was everything. Watch the epic fan footage of the boys’ surprise appearance above!

BTS has also recruited The Chainsmokers (Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall) for a song called “Best Of Me,” and we’ll get to hear it when their new album Love Yourself: Her arrives on Sept. 18. Almost nothing is known about the track, but it’s produced by the duo and expected to feature Alex’s vocals, according to Genius. Can’t wait!

“Amazing night with these boys!” the Chainsmokers tweeted after the show, “Love you guys for coming through and supporting us! And very excited for your Album!” Aww. They also tweeted “Tonight will be full of surprises” ahead of the gig, and they sure delivered. (We’re not sure if we can forgive them for the disaster that went down in China, but it’s still exciting to see them contributing their talents to BTS’ record.)

Amazing night with these boys! Love you guys for coming through and supporting us! And very excited for your Album! @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/2QR1boIJJX — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) September 12, 2017

Check out the tracklist for Love Yourself: Her:

1. “Intro: Serendipity”

2. “DNA”, “Best of Me” (with The Chainsmokers)

3. “Dimples”

4. “Pied Piper”

5. “Skit: Billboard Music Awards Speech”

6. “MIC Drop

7. “Go than Worries

8. “Outro: Her”

