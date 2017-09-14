‘Big Brother’: Who Will Make The Final 3? — Live Blog

We know Paul has made it, but who will join him in the final three? Christmas, Paul or Kevin battled it out on Thursday night. Follow along with our live blog here.

The end is so close for the season 19 cast of Big Brother, but there was still so much to go for the final four. After Paul won Wednesday night’s HOH, he had to run one last nominations ceremony. He nominated Josh and Kevin; however, this HOH was all about the Veto comp. Of course they will all play, including Christmas.

The veto was another competition about occurrences in the BB house — you had to figure out which number day specific events took place. Kevin unfortunately was the first out, followed by Christmas, then Josh. Paul won the final veto.

Meanwhile, we got a look at the jury house, and learned that Cody was literally still same ol’ Cody. He did not care about anything in that game. The most interesting part though was Jason finding out that Alex had nothing to do with his elimination, and the entire house finding out that Paul was playing everyone. For some reason though, Raven was convinced she was actually Paul’s real alliance member and that she was “the puppet master.”

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for?