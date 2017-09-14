Ariel Winter Fights Back Against Shamers — If You Show Your Body ‘It Doesn’t Mean You’re A Whore’

Ariel Winter is hitting back at shamers who try to tear her down for her love of provocative outfits. We’ve got the details on how she says just because she flaunts her flesh doesn’t mean she’s a ‘whore.’

Ariel Winter, 19, loves to share racy photos in barely-there outfits on her social media, and she’s taken plenty of heat for it. From super low-cut braless looks to Daisy Dukes that ride up her butt, she’s all in when it comes to dressing as sexy as possible. But that’s caused plenty of blowback from shamers who think it comes off as slutty. The Modern Family star is hitting back in a new interview where she claims people shouldn’t judge her based on her love of provocative clothes.

“If you want to wear a short skirt and show your body like I do, it doesn’t mean you’re a whore. And it doesn’t mean you’re not one,” she tells The Hollywood Reporter in their latest issue. “People call me stupid because I post photos of my butt when the real thing is, I love my butt. I love butts! Why stifle yourself because other people can’t handle it?” See pics of Ariel’s sexiest looks ever, here.

Yep, she definitely loves her butt as evidenced all summer long where she managed to take Daisy Dukes and cut them up even shorter, showing plenty of bare behind. On Sept. 6 she went on a Twitter tirade about it after pics were taken of her on a grocery store run wearing super short cutoffs that turned into a giant wedgie. She tweeted, “I literally do not try and show my ass when I wear shorts…My ass just eats them up and then I don’t notice… awkward af.” Sadly, a lot of fans didn’t buy it.

While Ariel loves wearing next-to-nothing outfits in real life, she’s hoping that her racy looks can carry over to her brainiac character of Alex Dunphy on the ABC comedy. She’s usually dressed down in baggy, conventional clothes as a brilliant college student majoring in science. She’s hoping that in the final two seasons of the series Alex gets the chance to be smart and sexy. “I do wish we could get out of the stigma that girls who are smart have to dress down and not care about appearance. But I think [Alex is] starting to.”

HollywoodLifers, do you like Ariel’s racy fashion choices? Or do you think she sometimes goes to far?