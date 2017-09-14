Alyson Stoner Drops Epic Remix Of Clean Bandit’s ‘Symphony’

Alyson Stoner has teamed up with producers Sweater Beats and BKAYE for a fresh spin on Clean Bandit’s hit ‘Symphony,’ and we’ve got your first look at the video! Alyson also takes us behind the collaboration, talks life after Disney and more.

Alyson Stoner is one of our favorite triple threats (quadruple, if you count “professional savage”) and she’s back with an awesome new video! Watch her remixed cover of “Symphony” by Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson above, which involves her signature sick dance moves. Below, Alyson tells us all about the video and what’s next for her in the music and acting worlds!

What inspired you to cover Clean Bandit’s “Symphony”?

“Symphony” is the song I played on repeat to get through a dark place, and with the chaos in the world, I believe it’s the exact message that can bring a smile, hope and some relief to us.

How did this collaboration with Sweater Beats come about?

I’d recorded an a capella version with the Filharmonic for YouTube and word traveled. I loved his collaboration with Hayley Kiyoko, so we hopped in the studio for a few hours and made it happen.

Can we expect more music or even an album down the line?

Absolutely. I’m currently writing my next record and my team and I are in a great creative space. So excited!

How about more acting roles?

Always. I’m producing four videos a month for my YouTube channel, which incorporate my acting and storytelling background, but now you can finally see the truest me and join in on the journey. I’m on three animated shows and there’s no shortage of projects and goals for the coming months!

What do you think of Step Up becoming a TV series? Would you ever cameo?

Of course! I’m not sure they’re blending old and new universes but anything is possible. I’m excited to see my friends rising to new heights with their careers!

Do you still keep in touch with any of your Disney fam?

Yes! After high school, everyone grows up and starts their own lives. It’s not much different for us. Some of us stay in touch more regularly; all of us have a million things happening.

Anything else in the pipeline?

I’m always diving headfirst into tons of things, whether it’s entertainment-related, cultural, educational, adventurous…and I respond to fans, so feel free to join the conversations. All are welcome!

