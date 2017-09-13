Zayn Malik Admits He ‘Never Really’ Talked To Harry Styles, Even In 1D, & Fans Are Heartbroken

Zayn Malik has shared in a new interview that he and Harry Styles don’t ‘have much of a relationship,’ and fans are NOT taking it well. Here’s what Zayn had to say about his former bandmate!

Zayn Malik, 24, hasn’t been in contact with Harry Styles, 23, after the disbandment of One Direction? Say it ain’t so! “To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band,” Zayn confesses in a Sept. 12 interview with Us Weekly magazine when asked if they talk, “So I didn’t really expect that much of a relationship with him.” Whoa, what?

It’s particularly heartbreaking, because Zayn explains that he does talk to Liam Payne, 24, Niall Horan, 24, and Louis Tomlinson, 25. “We’re in touch. Everything is on a civil level,” Zayn tells the mag of the rest of 1D. “It’s not the way it used to be, obviously, because we were spending 24 hours a day in the band and now we’re growing as individual men, but we still check in.” Yes, but why not Harry??

Once Zayn’s admission started circulating, fans on Twitter freaked out. Many deny that Zayn is telling the truth because of all he and Harry have been through together, swearing that there’s no way they were never friends! “Harry literally cried the next day of the concert when Zayn left yet… They WeReNt ClOsE,” one fan scoffed. Check out more tweets below:

If y'all believe that Harry and Zayn didn't even talk in the band i would like you to explain this to me then pic.twitter.com/wis1Sd0Kkk — NooR🍒 HBD Neil (@Hazlover_NH) September 12, 2017

Harry didn't deadass cry when they pranked him about zayn leaving the band for y'alls to believe that they didn't talk to each other pic.twitter.com/zstwzjt9s3 — NooR🍒 HBD Neil (@Hazlover_NH) September 12, 2017

Since zayn supposedly ain't know harry I guess this was Harry talking to himself all those times https://t.co/LiZbfzeiOv — a (@givenchyhallway) September 13, 2017

No matter how he feels about Harry, it sounds like Zayn is on board for a band reunion anyway! “Who knows? I’ve said it before: Never say never,” he hints. One can only hope!

