‘Mother!’: Everything You Need To Know About Jennifer Lawrence’s New Horror Movie

1. Mother! is undoubtedly going to mess with your head. The movie’s synopsis reads: “A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.” The movie, out in theaters Sept. 15, was designed to make you question everything. “I think it’s OK to be confused,” director Darren Aronofsky, 48, said in an interview with The Guardian. “The movie has a dream-logic and that dream-logic makes sense. But if you try to unscrew it, it kind of falls apart. So it’s a psychological freak-out. You shouldn’t over-explain it.” In short, mother! is a mindf**k.

2. Jennifer Lawrence has said she won’t make a movie like mother! again. In the film, the 27-year-old Oscar winner plays the title role. She’s the wife of a self-centered celebrity, played by Javier Bardem, 48, according to Variety. Jennifer has been very open about how hard it was to film the horror thriller. When talking about filming a disturbing scene at the Toronto International Film Festival, Jennifer said: “That was that worst feeling I’ve ever had in my life. That was awful. And I don’t know if I would do a movie that made me feel that way ever again.”

3. Jennifer met her current boyfriend while filming the movie. Jennifer and Darren, the movie’s director, have been dating since Sept. 2016. There was an instant connection from the moment they met. “I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused,” she revealed to Vogue. “And I’m never confused with him.”

4. Jennifer got injured on set! While filming an intense scene, Jennifer hyperventilated and dislocated a rib. “I ended up getting on oxygen,” she told Vogue. “I have oxygen tubes in my nostrils, and Darren’s like, ‘It was out of focus; we’ve got to do it again.’ And I was just like, ‘Go f**k yourself.’“

5. There’s an exclamation point in the title for a reason. Upon first glance, mother! is unlike any movie title you’ve seen in 2017. From the lowercase title to the exclamation point, Darren has reasons for titling the movie the way he did. “I think it reflects the spirit of the film,” he told Vulture. “The film kind of has an exclamation point; at the end of it, there’s a big exclamation point. So I think the title was just a bit better that way… When I first wrote the title, it was M-O-T-H-E-R, by itself, then I did a polish and the title was Motherrr!!!—exclamation point, exclamation point, exclamation point.”

