Troy Gentry’s Helicopter Crash: What Caused The Fatal Accident That Took His Life?

The cause of the helicopter crash that killed country singer Troy Gentry has finally been revealed.

Troy Gentry, 50, was killed when the helicopter he was riding in suffered from a faulty engine, reports TMZ. The National Transportation Safety Board, also known as the NTSB, released the preliminary accident report and revealed that the helicopter pilot had difficulty controlling the engine. The statement reads that the pilot “was unable to control engine rpm with throttle inputs,” which means the engine stopped responding and therefore left the helicopter and it’s passengers doomed. When the pilot followed instructions to stop the engine completely and autorotate so that it could glide safely to the ground, the attempt to save the helicopter and it’s passengers failed.

According to the NTSB, the engine slowed down so dramatically that the pilot could see the individual blades. The helicopter then fell to the ground from about 950 feet in the air.

