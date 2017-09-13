Tiny Just Had A Pregnancy Scare — Why T.I. Was So Excited About Having Another Baby Together

T.I. and Tiny almost became a family of six after she had a recent pregnancy scare. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Tip was so thrilled that they might be having a fourth child.

Even though they still haven’t called off their divorce, T.I., 36, and Tiny Harris, 42, are having the hottest sex ever and it nearly led to them having a fourth child! “Tiny and T.I. have had a lot of romantic nights in the past couple of months, their sex life is better than it has been in years. Things have gotten very wild and they haven’t exactly been careful and you know what that means. Tiny gets pregnant very easily and last week she was convinced it had happened again. She felt all the signs,” a source close to the Xscape singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It turned out she’s not pregnant, but it brought up a big discussion for her and Tip because he really wanted it to be true. He’d love another baby with her right now,” our insider continues. The couple already has sons King, 13, and Major, nine, as well as 18-month-old daughter Heiress. They are the most loving parents and T.I. is so proud of his family. No wonder he wants to add to it. See pics of T.I. and Tiny by clicking here.

“Tiny was more torn though. As much as she loves being a mommy, the timing to have another one right now is not ideal. She’s got so much going on with her career it would be hard doing it all while pregnant. That being said she’s definitely open to having another baby with Tip, it could be exactly what they need to make things super solid again,” our source adds. Maybe it would be enough for these two to finally pull the plug on their divorce paperwork! All summer long they have grown closer and closer, with Tip even accompanying Tiny on her romantic 42nd birthday getaway to the Caribbean. There is just so much love between this pair, and another child could finally make them realize that their marriage is worth saving.

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. and Tiny will eventually call off their divorce?