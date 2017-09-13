Adam & Behati’s Pregnancy Surprised ‘Voice’ Team: Everyone Thought Blake & Gwen Would Be Next

Behati Prinsloo shocked fans when she announced on Sept. 13 she and Adam Levine are expecting their second child! An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Adam’s ‘Voice’ co-stars were just as stunned!

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Behati Prinsloo, 28, and Adam Levine, 38, are expecting their second child! But the funny thing is, some people close to the couple thought they wouldn’t be having that second bundle of joy (Behati gave birth to daughter Dusty Rose last September) any time soon. Well, mainly Adam’s The Voice co-stars that is. A source close to both the hit NBC show and the couple told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the coaches were definitely not expecting the big news! In fact, some thought two other Voice stars might be welcoming their first child before Adam had another one!

“The Voice crew were all surprised with the pregnancy announcement, but are very happy for Adam becoming a father again,” the insider said. “They saw how much he loved becoming a father last year, so everyone feels very happy for him and his family. But everyone thought the next baby in The Voice family would be coming from Blake [Shelton] and Gwen [Stefani],” the source said. This new info seems in line with the attitude a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Gwen and Blake’s friends have toward them having a baby. Which is to say, they really wouldn’t be surprised to find out she is pregnant!

“Everyone is expecting Blake and Adam to joke about that during the show when the show finally ends up going live later in the year,” the insider continued. “Everyone expects they will joke about how many Voice winners they each have and how many babies they have.” Okay, we really can’t wait to see that adorable banter. But can we also have a Blake and Gwen baby? PLEASE! Click here to see pictures of the last season of The Voice.

