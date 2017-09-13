Serena Williams Looks Totally Radiant In First Pic Since Giving Birth — See Cute Selfie With Fiance

Serena Williams has kept that pregnant lady glow, despite having giving birth! The star posted the first pic of herself since her daughter arrived on Sept. 1 and the selfie with her fiance Alexis Ohanian is so sweet!

For a woman who just had a baby less than two weeks ago, Serena Williams, 35, looks GOOD. If you don’t believe us just take a little peek at the pic she posted to Instagram on Sept. 12. The selfie shows her and her adoring fiance Alexis Ohanian, 34, smiling coyly at the camera like they have a big secret they are just waiting to share. And of course, we know exactly what that secret is. What their new baby girl looks like, of course! Click here to see pics of Serena’s baby shower!

“… but are you ready?” the tennis star captioned the glowing shot. Clearly, Serena and Alexis are teasing fans who are eagerly anticipating the first pic of their daughter, who was born on Sept. 1. We know very little about this baby — including her name! We just know this little princess is going to be a knockout and her parents are having a blast annoying their followers who are dying to see their daughter! We’ve also learned that she’s a tiny thing, “weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces,” at birth, according to WPBF-25 news producer Chris Shepherd, who announced the news on Twitter. Gosh, we can’t wait to see this little bundle of joy, but who knows how long it will be till a pic appears!

Serena certainly likes to toy with her followers, as she surprised fans back in April when she posted a swimsuit selfie to Snapchat that exposed her bare baby bump for the very first time. Along with the pic she wrote, “20 weeks.” However, she didn’t actually intend to drop that bomb on fans at that particular moment, as the pic was sent out by mistake. “On social media you press the wrong button and…30 minutes later I missed 4 calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird,’” Serena told Gayle King while speaking at a TED conference in Vancouver days after her pregnancy news broke. “I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m getting… I’ve been so good about it, but this was the one time it slipped.” Ever since then fans have been hooked on her and Alexis’ baby news!

