Selena Gomez Tries Wet Hair Trend In Most Daring Beauty Look Ever

Red hot!! Selena rocked wet waves for an in-store appearance at the Coach store on Fifth Avenue in New York City on Sept. 13. Do you love or loathe this trendy look?

Selena Gomez, 25, always stuns in the beauty department but we were definitely not expecting this look! At an in-store appearance for fans at the NYC Coach store, Selena came in with wet waves, styled in a center part. Her hair was styled by Danielle Priano, who wrote on social media, “I’m so obsessed with today’s look!” Her gorgeous makeup was done by Hung Vanngo. She opted for a red lip and black liner. Her brows were brushed up and full and her skin looked absolutely flawless! Her nails were done by Tom Bachik. We’ve never really seen this wet hair look on Selena, but we have spotted it on many other celebs. The trendy style has been worn by stars like Shay Mitchell, Kim Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

Her fashion styling was done by Kate Young. She wore a black turtleneck and black leather pants. She rocked black and silver strappy sandals and silver 2.5″ Samira Hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher. The best part of the outfit was her stunning red leather jacket, which had “Selena” emblazoned on the back, with lots of stars and sequins. She looked amazing, from head to toe!

Selena was just wearing flared jeans and a light brown leather jacket at the Coach Spring Summer 2018 fashion show on Sept. 12. See their new collection in the gallery attached. We love Selena’s new, edgy look!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Selena Gomez’s wet hair at the Coach store?