Did Selena Gomez Just Admit That Justin Bieber Was Her First True Love?

In a candid new interview, Selena Gomez explains how fame at a young age, changed the path of her career, and how falling in love for the first time played a role in it all. But, did you miss a Justin Bieber reference?

It was the whirlwind romance that swept fans off their feet; It was the love story of Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23. Their love saga began all the way back in 2010, when they were first spotted holding hands in Philadelphia. Fans quickly became attached to couple and followed their journey through life together until their final split [believed to be sometime in 2014]. While Justin admitted in 2015 that Selena was his first true love, did Sel just admit the same? Check out this response from a recent interview…

“I didn’t feel like it was about my art as much. I was on the fourth season of the show, and I felt like I was outgrowing it,” she told Business of Fashion magazine [in an interview, published on Sept. 11]. “I wanted something different and obviously I fell in love for the first time. There was all this stuff that was happening and I didn’t know what to do.” While Sel didn’t drop any names, she admitted that she was on the fourth season of her Disney show, Wizards of Waverly Place, when she fell in love for the first time; that would make her 18-years-old at the time, which was in 2010, the exact year she began dating Justin. Just sayin’…

However, fast forward seven years later [2017], and things are very different. Selena is now in a serious relationship with The Weeknd, 27. And, by serious, we mean, it was just reported that the pair moved into a New York City apartment together. While Sel and The Weeknd have yet to confirm their alleged living situation, the two are very much in love. They were first romantically linked in Jan. 2017, when they were spotted all over each other after a dinner date in Santa Monica, CA.

And, although the Biebs has been linked to a slew of stunning celebs including, models, Hailey Baldwin, 20, Kendall Jenner, 21, Sara Sampaio, 26, and many more, he is currently single. Justin had a brief relationship with model, Sofia Richie, 19, back in summer 2016. However, the two went their separate ways in Sept. 2016.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin and Selena should get back together?