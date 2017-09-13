Robby Hayes’ Ex ‘AYTO’ Fling Viciously Defends Him Over Cheating Allegations: ‘That’s Not Who He Is’

Robby Hayes has someone in his corner. The Bachelor Nation hunk’s ex, Kathryn Palmer, is defending him after his ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ ex Amanda Stanton accused him of cheating on her! Whose side are you on?

“Robby is a really good person.” Robby Hayes’s ex-girlfriend, Are You the One‘s Kathryn Palmer, told E! News. “He went into Bachelor in Paradise with good intentions. I don’t think he meant to hurt anybody. I feel so bad for him. That’s not who he is. I don’t think he should be portrayed like that.”

During the Sept. 11 finale of Bachelor In Paradise season 4, Amanda Stanton, 27, revealed that she was no longer with Robby, 28. Robby had been hit with cheating allegations before the finale after-show and was asked point-blank about the rumors. Robby swore the claims were “false. [There] were pictures of me close to a girl but I was not by any means unfaithful.” After the finale, Amanda tweeted a photo of Robby allegedly kissing this other girl. “Look what you make me do,” Amanda wrote, in true Taylor Swift style.

Robby quickly took to Twitter to defend himself. “While I won’t be one to resort to vicious social media attacks, at the finale, I felt like I was sitting next to a stranger,” he wrote in a lengthy statement. “I’ll never understand why there’s such a desperate need to present an ‘innocent persona’ and resort to allowing allegations that are blatantly untrue be said about me by ‘the twins’ [Emily and Haley Ferguson] while one sits back and ‘unknowingly’ watches these malicious attacks continue against me.”

Amanda didn’t stop there. She replied to Robby’s tweet and said, “A desperate need to present an innocent persona.’ – the guy who denies cheating when there is photo proof #beamanalready.” This feud doesn’t seem to be simmering down any time soon. One fan later tweeted at Robby, “If @amandastantonnn lied about her kids meeting @RobbyHHayes who knows what else she has lied about.” Robby responded, “Like.” Ooh! The shade is real!

Twitter asked me what's happening… Well let me explain… pic.twitter.com/F8kWty3Ebf — Robby H Hayes (@RobbyHHayes) September 12, 2017

Like — Robby H Hayes (@RobbyHHayes) September 12, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you Team Robby or Team Amanda? Let us know!