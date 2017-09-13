Ralph Lauren’s NYFW Show — Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner Stun In Gorgeous Gowns

It was drama, drama, drama at the Ralph Lauren SS18 fashion show, held during NYFW on Sept. 12. Models like Bella and Kendall wore hot gowns surrounded by sexy sports cars. See the whole collection here!

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid revved the engines of the audience of the Ralph Lauren fashion show. Guests were transported to Ralph’s garage in Bedford, New York, about 45 miles north of Manhattan. There, models walked among Bugattis, Bentleys, Ferraris and other luxury sports cars! Stars like Jessica Chastain, Diane Keaton, Katie Holmes, Nina Dobrev, Diane von Furstenberg, Donna Karan, Armie Hammer and Anna Wintour were all VIP guests at the show, where Cindy Crawford‘s son Presley Gerber walked as a model. Cindy’s daughter Kaia has been walking in shows — she was at Alexander Wang and in Rihanna’s Fenty X Puma show, but was absent from this one.

The clothes definitely took to the car racing theme — Kendall was wearing a yellow and black dress with patent leather halter detailing — a color palette that matched one of the cars she walked past. Bella looked sexy and dramatic in a red ball gown, with patent leather top and a sweet, chiffon skirt. Models rocked leather jackets, a houndstooth slip dress, and thigh-high boots, along with tweed, menswear-inspired separates. The outfits were very Annie Hall, so it was fitting the star of that film Diane Keaton was in the audience. There were also hats, bags, and coats to round out the fashionable ensembles. Basically, we want everything. We’ll take the cars as well! See all the looks in the gallery attached!

