‘Riverdale’ Trailer: Archie’s Held At Gunpoint, Varchie Has Shower Sex & So Much More

Plus, are Veronica and Archie getting married? This new ‘Riverdale’ trailer brings up so many questions.

“What if robbery wasn’t the motive?” Jughead (Cole Sprouse) asks in the new trailer for season two of Riverdale. “People hold grudges. Think of where we live.” Of course, his voiceover covers so many things. We see Archie (KJ Apa) actually sitting, crying, and someone holding a gun at his head; we see him at the police department trying to identify the person who shot his father; we get a quick half a second glance at Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie in the shower together, and Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead making out in the rain.

We also get many glances at the hospital — a very pissed off Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is at her mother’s side while she lays in bed, covered in bandages, and the town awaits to see what will happen to Fred Andrews (Luke Perry). In the final moments of the teaser, we see Veronica seemingly waking down the aisle, with Archie’s mother (Molly Ringwald) winking.

We know that the conflict in town is a pretty intense one — a “civil war between the Southside and the Northside,” is how Lili described it. “Jughead being on the Southside and Betty’s on the Northside, it becomes a bit of a Romeo and Juliet situation,” Lili told Seventeen magazine. “Which in a way is very romantic because when they do see each other, it’s kind of like a little reunion and there’s some really beautiful romantic moments between the two of them that I think a lot of people are going to die over.”

Riverdale returns with season two on October 11 at 8PM ET on The CW. What are you most excited to see, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Fred survived? And is FP still in jaili?