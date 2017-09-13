McDonald’s Employee, 25, Arrested After Giving Birth At Work & Trying To Flush Baby Down Toilet

This is horrific! A woman’s been charged with attempted murder & child abuse after secretly giving birth in the McDonald’s where she worked and then attempting to flush her baby boy head 1st down the toilet!

Sarah Lockner, 25, apparently didn’t even know she was pregnant when she started experiencing intense stomach pains while working an evening shift at a Redwood City, California McDonald’s on Sept. 4, according to The Daily Journal. While her boss told her she could go home after she took several trips to the bathroom, the 25-year-old clocked out at around 10 pm, but stayed at work. She then proceeded to give birth to a baby boy in the restaurant’s bathroom. Her fellow employees soon grew concerned for Sarah, and two female employees decided to check on her.

When they entered the restroom, they found Sarah inside a stall, surrounded by a pool of blood! One of the employees reportedly looked over the top of the stall and actually witnessed Sarah giving birth to her son. She then reportedly saw the new mom try to flush the infant down the toilet head first. Although Sarah begged her not to tell anyone, the woman immediately dialed 911. When paramedics got to the scene, the newborn wasn’t breathing and also didn’t have a pulse. However, they were able to resuscitate him.

Once the child was breathing again, he was rushed to the hospital where he was reportedly put into a coma. Since then, the boy has been taken out of said coma — he’s currently recovering but it’s unclear if he sustained brain damage. For now, Child Protective Services are trying to determine if there’s a family member to release the baby to once he’s strong enough.

Meanwhile, Sarah has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and child abuse. The woman allegedly claimed to police that she had no idea she was pregnant, and neither did her boyfriend. She is currently being held on $11million bail. If she’s convicted, she could face a life sentence.

