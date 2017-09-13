Maddox Jolie Pitt Calls Mom Angelina: ‘Fun,’ ‘Funny,’ & A ‘Wonder’ In His First Interview Ever

OMG! In in first-ever interview Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old son Maddox Jolie-Pitt shared his touching thoughts on working with his mother! Here’s what he said!

Angelina Jolie, 42, and Brad Pitt‘s, 53, eldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 16, just sat down for his very first interview in which he talked about his work on his mother’s new film First They Killed My Father. He gushed about his admiration for Angelina! He also opened up about filming alongside his fellow Cambodians for the new movie. Could he be following in his parents’ creative footsteps one day? Check out more pics of Maddox right here!

“I basically tried to help wherever I could,” he told People of his executive producer role on the film, which arrives on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 15. The eldest of the famous brood discussed filming the project in Cambodia, explaining his love for the people he met. “They’re calm, relaxed, and when they want to do something wild, they do it — much like me in a way. I’m proud to be Cambodian.” Maddox took a very active role in the production, preparing by watching documentaries and even helping write the script. The film tells the story of the Kmer Rouge genocide in Cambodia, a subject that touched Angelina deeply, playing a serious role in her decision to adopt Maddox when he was just 7 months old.

Angelina’s son also opened up about watching his mother work on set and how amazed he was with her process. “She’s a wonder,” he said, later adding that she’s “fun, funny and easy to work with.” So sweet! With such accomplished parents, if he decides to act or direct one day, he’ll certainly be prepare after having the chance to see experts in action! Noticeably absent from the interview was any mention of his famous father Brad. Is it possible Maddox took his mother’s side in their highly publicized separation? Well, we do know that Angie is regularly seen with the kids lately but it’s been ages since the leading man has stepped out with his brood! That is partly because he’s headed back to work on his new film Ad Astra. Hopefully they reunite very soon!

