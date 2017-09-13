Kris Jenner Freaks Out As Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Accidentally Almost Get Married — Hilarious Video

First comes best friendship, then comes…marriage? Oops, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods did NOT know what they were in for when they decided to have a ‘commitment ceremony’ in Peru!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and her BFF Jordyn Woods, 19, are all set to have a friendly “commitment ceremony” while on their charity trip to Peru on the new Life of Kylie, but when the Peruvian Shaman drops the M-word, Kris Jenner, 61, promptly flips out. Watch the hilarious clip above!

Kylie and Jordyn both look, er, angelic in puffy white hats and white robes. Kylie smiles proudly as she carries a baby lamb, and Jordyn is all giggles while she holds a bunch of red roses. It’s pretty comical, as you can see…and very wedding-like!

Anyway, it’s all fun and games until the Shaman mentions “the rites to be married.” Kris gasps, “What?” under her breath, and asks if the Shaman knows it’s just a commitment ceremony — not a wedding!

“Do we need to get this annulled after?” she adds, only half-joking, “There’s no prenup. F*ck!” Too funny. But we know from one of the Life of Kylie season previews that Kris is a little uncomfortable with how intense Kylie and Jordyn’s relationship is at times, and it’s likely that there will be some sort of confrontation between Kris and her daughter.

Watch a new Life of Kylie this Sunday at 9/8c on E!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Jordyn will accidentally get married this week? Tune in Sunday to find out!