Kim Kardashian Goes From Silver To Platinum Hair On Date Night After Yeezy Cancels NYFW Show

Kim Kardashian went from silver to platinum blonde hair and, of course, she looks incredible! After leaving her mark on NYFW, Kim reunited with Kanye West in LA for a sweet date night!

Kim Kardashian, 36, continues to prove that she can rock just about any hair color and we’re totally here for her platinum blonde locks! The stunning star stepped out for a date night with Kanye West, 40, on Sept. 12 in LA, where the married couple were photographed inside a black vehicle. A bronzed Kim sat in the passenger’s seat as Ye’ took the wheel. She had her platinum hair — which she admitted took her 15 hours to get right — pulled back in a low ponytail with an off-white, strapless top on. The full image, below, captured a sweet moment between the two; While Ye’ kept his eyes on the road, rightfully so, Kim lovingly gazed at him, which was a clear indication that she missed her hubby while she made heads turn at New York Fashion Week!

And, speaking of NYFW, let’s talk about Kim’s many looks, which had everyone in her path on the east coast in a tizzy. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star first stepped out for her friend, Vivienne Westwood‘s opening of her NY flagship store. She rocked short, wavy platinum blonde locks, while in a beige trench coat dress. Then, Kim showed up to Tom Ford‘s show in a latex, black dress that showed off her amazing curves. And, this time she stunned with long icy, silver hair. Adding to her NYFW wardrobe, the business woman wore cut-out numbers, sleek blazers and a gorgeous Versace dress to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party.

While Kim was enjoying the NYFW festivities with her famous family — Kris Jenner, 61, and Kendall Jenner, 21 — she also took the time to address a few reports that have been swirling. First, she set the record straight about reports which claim she and Ye’ are having a third baby [girl] via surrogate. “I think it’s super invasive… we have not confirmed it and that’s that,” she told E’s Catt Sadler. She also responded to Sharon Osbourne‘s harsh comments about her nude photos, where Sharon said, “Those girls live off their bodies, half of LA has been through them…” Yikes. Kim hit back when she said, “First of all I think she said a quote that I post nude photos in the name of feminism; never said that,” Kim explained. “So, I think when people misquote you and comment, it just sounds ridiculous… I thought it just looked really stupid. I post nude photos because I like how I look.” We don’t know about you, but we love candid, NYFW Kim!

