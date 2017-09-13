Kailyn Lowry Shares Graphic Details Of Baby Lo’s Super Fast Birth & The Story Is Wild

The birth of Kailyn Lowry’s third child, baby Lo, was one heck of a ride. In a new blog post, Kailyn revealed every little detail about the delivery, including how she nearly gave birth in the car on the way to the hospital!

Giving birth definitely isn’t easy, and Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 25, can attest to that. Before Lo’s arrival, Kailyn had given birth twice before, but the labor and delivery of her third child was unlike anything she’d ever experienced before. “I had some friends over the night I went into labor… made dinner, played cards then sat on the couch to watch the Crossfit games,” Kailyn wrote on her blog. “Around 1 am I literally FELT AND HEARD a noise… It was my mucus plug… literally heard it and felt it, WHAT THE ACTUAL F**K. So, again, going off [the] history of [my] labor with the other two, at this point it could be days before.”

Kailyn said she called Chris Lopez, 27, the father of baby Lo, to let him know what was happening. She told him that she would let him know if her water broke. “Sure enough, MINUTES later… my water breaks,” Kailyn continued. “[I] get to the top of my stairs, thinking ok I should shower and try to take a nap (at 1:30 a.m., LOL) in case I’m gonna go into labor. Water starts breaking at the top of my stairs and contractions are instantly 3 mins apart… consistently. I get out of the shower and the rest of my water smacks on the floor…….. coooool. LMAO. I call Chris tell him my water broke and meet me at the hospital.”

Kailyn’s contractions continued to be 3 minutes apart. She called her doctor, and he told her to get to the hospital immediately. Chris picked up Kailyn to take her to the hospital and ran 3 red lights! “So it’s 2:24 AM and I’m like omg I have to push. So if we get pulled over right now, I’m giving birth in the car. I get to the hospital at 2:45 a.m. I can barely sign my name on the papers,” Kailyn wrote. Kailyn said she asked for pain medication to help her through the delivery. “Nurse comes in to check me and I’m 8 cm but dilate 9, 10 cm AS SHE’S CHECKING ME… Last thing I hear is ‘I NEED HELP’ from the nurse who, literally, I just dilated in her hand… I said, “I CANNOT DO THIS WITHOUT MEDS,” and all the sudden I feel my body almost like curl up into a ball and then I turned into Super Saiyan, as Chris said, and sprawl out, arching my back, the nurses are yelling now, ‘chin to chest,’ and baby was out 2 pushes later. 3 a.m. on the dot.”

Now that’s one amazing birth story! Kailyn is truly a rockstar mom. Baby Lo is healthy and over a month old now. Kailyn has yet to reveal his name.

