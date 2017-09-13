Jennifer Lopez Bonds With A-Rod’s Daughter, 12, On Girls’ Day — & Their Outfits Match Too

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s daughter Natasha were total lookalikes as they stepped out together taking selfies in Beverly Hills. The 2 were even twinning in white tees & denim! You’ll love these adorable pics.

Sharing a sweet girls’ day with her beau’s daughters, Jennifer Lopez, 48, had a major bonding sesh with Alex Rodriguez‘s, 42, kids Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, on Sept. 12. The singer took the girls to Beverly Hills, and she was even photographed taking a selfie with Natasha — in matching outfits no less! The two were all smiles as they walked together, J.Lo with her arm around the preteen. Even cuter? Alex has gushed about how Jennifer is the girls’ “role model” and how it’s “a huge thrill” for them “to be around one of the world’s greatest talents.” Click here to see pics of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s on-point couples’ style.

Jennifer, who has two kids of her own, 9-year-old twins Max and Emme, glowed as strolled down the street sporting a cozy cream knit over destructed jeans and a white v-neck. She also had on fabulous accessories as she was rocking oversized shades, large hoop earrings, and fresh Gucci sneakers. Her hair was pulled up in a messy top knot. Apparently it looked as though she was headed to an appointment at her dermatologist, Dr. Harold Lancer’s, office. Meanwhile, Natasha wore a white v-neck tee of her own, denim shorts, and nearly identical shoes.

Ella also had one matching sneakers and donned a cute red jumpsuit. “Their role model is Jen,” Alex told US Weekly on the same day his ladylove hung out with his daughters. “How diverse she is in terms of the arts and her career… For them to be around their role model is so cool.” and it seems the Natasha and Ella hope to follow in Jen’s footsteps. “Both Natasha and Ella love to sing, they love the arts, and all the production around it,” the former MLB player explained. “So for them it’s a huge thrill to be around one of the worlds greatest talents.” Aw!



Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love how well Jennifer and Alex have bonded with each other’s kids? Are you a fan of the sweet couple?