Meghan Markle Finally Met The Queen After Over A Year Of Dating Prince Harry

This is SO cool. A new report claims that Prince Harry has introduced his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. But how did it go?!

Meghan Markle, 36, has yet another royal to add to her growing list of acquaintances. On September 3, Meghan’s boyfriend, Prince Harry, 32, seized the moment and introduced the Suits actress to the one and only Queen Elizabeth II, reports Us Weekly. “It went well,” a source shared with the outlet, excited to reveal the news that Meghan and the Queen had finally met. “It’ll no doubt be the first of many encounters.” The once in a lifetime meeting allegedly happened on September 3, during a 2-day trip to Scotland.

“Harry decided to take Meghan to visit as he hadn’t been up yet all summer,” a source close to the prince shared. At the time, Prince Charles and his wife, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, were staying at their Birkhall estate. The Queen was staying at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence, which is just seven miles from Birkhall. “The entire weekend was a success,” a royal source shared. “[Prince Harry] was able to introduce someone he loves to someone he cares for deeply.” The report also added that Meghan has been getting along with Prince Harry’s dad, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camila, quite well throughout their relationship. This is definitely a good sign for Meghan, and for those who are waiting with bated breath for an engagement announcement!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Meghan meeting the Queen? Are you surprised it took so long for her to be introduced? Comment below, let us know!