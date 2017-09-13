Are George & Amal Clooney Pregnant With Baby #3 Less Than A Year After Twins’ Birth?

George & Amal Clooney welcomed twins Ella & Alexander just 3 months ago, but a new report claims the stars could ALREADY be expecting baby #3! Apparently Amal’s showing pregnancy signs, & it may even be twins again!

A third child already? George, 56, and Amal Clooney‘s, 39, friends reportedly believe the star couple are expecting once again, according to Life & Style magazine. And although Amal gave birth to baby twins Ella and Alexander back in June, the two would reportedly be “thrilled” if they were to expand their family once again. “[Amal] has the same symptoms she had when she learned she was pregnant the first time,” an alleged close friend told the magazine. “She’s eating like crazy and is more emotional than normal.” Click here to see pics of Amal’s stunning maternity style.

Her friends apparently believe the human rights lawyer is still in the very early stages of pregnancy, but even weeks from now, there may still be no sign of a bump. “During her first pregnancy, Amal barely showed for the first several months, and was active and working right up until a few weeks before the birth,” the source said. “But she was tired a lot and had trouble getting to a healthy baby weight.” At the same time however, if Amal truly is pregnant, her weight may not be an issue this time around. “Amal’s been loving going out to dinner while the family has been in Italy over the summer,” the insider added. “She’s craving pasta, risotto, and margherita pizza. At times it seems like she could be eating for three!”

And as it turns out, she actually COULD be! “Having twins once does increase your chance of having them again,” Dr. Pari Ghodsi, ob-gyn, shared with the publication. “Older moms are also more likely to have twins.” What’s more, Amal’s sister, Tala, has twins as well, and they tend to run in families. Having three — or four — kids under the age of two would definitely have its challenges, but apparently George “would be thrilled if Amal is indeed pregnant,” the source revealed. “He loves being a dad, and really has a more-the-merrier attitude toward enlarging the family.”

On the other hand though, Amal said in a Sept. 6 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, that she is definitely finished having kids. “I’m 39,” the new mom said with a head shake when asked if she wanted more kids. “I already had them quite late.”

