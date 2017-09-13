Frank Vincent Dead: ‘Sopranos’ Star Dies From Heart Surgery Complications At 78

Actor Frank Vincent, known for ‘The Sopranos’ and several Martin Scorsese movies, died on Wednesday, September 13 due to complications from open heart surgery. He was 78 years old.

Frank Vincent, 78, died at a New Jersey hospital on September 13, according to TMZ. The actor reportedly suffered a heart attack the week prior, and underwent open heart surgery on the 13th. He died during the surgery. No further details are known about Frank’s heart attack and death at this time.

His costar from The Sopranos, Vincent Pastore, posted the sad news on Facebook, along with a tribute to his late friend. John Gallagher, who directed Frank in Street Hunter (1990), The Deli (1997), and Animal Room (1995), also wrote about the actor’s death in a touching Facebook post: “Another devastating loss — my close friend and colleague of 30 years Frank Vincent has left us…I could write a book about my times with Frank, all beautiful joyous memories, but today in our grief thoughts race to his beloved wife Kathy and his grown children. Requiescat in pace FV, see ya on the other side, love always JG”.

Frank may be best known for playing the sadistic mob boss Phil Leotardo on The Sopranos. His character often went up against Tony Soprano, and rose to become one of the most powerful men in the mob. Frank had a reputation for playing tough guy characters long before taking on The Sopranos. He starred in a number of Martin Scorsese films, includingRaging Bull (1980), Goodfellas (1990), and Casino (1995). He also had a head-turning role in Spike Lee‘s Do the Right Thing (1989).

Frank leaves behind his wife, Kathleen Vincent, and son, stuntman Anthony Vincent. May he rest in peace. This story is still developing. HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

